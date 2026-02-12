Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas leak reported in Washtenaw County, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Police and fire crews on Thursday responded to a reported gas leak in the Ann Arbor area.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security is urging people to avoid the area of W. Ellsworth and State roads.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a gas main rupture caused pressured gas to leak. Kennedy says there are no reported flames or injuries.

U of M says the leak is not directly impacting the university's infrastructure, but it is affecting a major traffic route.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue