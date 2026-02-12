Gas leak reported in Washtenaw County, authorities say

Police and fire crews on Thursday responded to a reported gas leak in the Ann Arbor area.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security is urging people to avoid the area of W. Ellsworth and State roads.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a gas main rupture caused pressured gas to leak. Kennedy says there are no reported flames or injuries.

U of M says the leak is not directly impacting the university's infrastructure, but it is affecting a major traffic route.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.