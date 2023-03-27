Authorities seek help in finding missing Pontiac teen

Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15, was last seen by his family on March 20. Oakland County Sheriff's Office





PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a 15-year-old Pontiac boy who hasn't been seen by his family in over a week.

Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15, left his home in Pontiac on March 20 and has not been seen since. Authorities say he has answered occasional phone calls but will not say where he is and refuses to return home.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old is believed to be in the Pontiac area.

Adams weighs between 80 and 90 pounds and is 5 feet tall. It is unknown what kind of clothing he could be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.