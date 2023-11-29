Authorities searching for missing Metro Detroit woman with mental health impairments

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old woman with mental health impairments.

Police say Nila Holiday was last seen at about noon on Saturday, Nov. 11, after leaving her residence to meet an unknown man.

Holiday doesn't have a phone and has not contacted anyone since she left.

According to police, Holiday has mental health impairments and has run away from her home before.

She is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 121 lbs., with short beaded hair, and has a mole on her face under her eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100 or Detective Geloso at 586-445-8957.