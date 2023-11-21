Authorities searching for missing 78-year-old Ypsilanti woman

Betty Reed Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 78-year-old Ypsilanti woman who was last seen leaving her home with her dog two days ago.

Betty Reed was last seen loading her dog Callie into her red 2019 Ford Expedition at about noon on Sunday, Nov. 19. She hasn't been heard from since.

Authorities say what she was wearing is unknown, but it could be a gray jogging suit. She has a black purse and wears multiple necklaces. Reed also keeps stuffed animals on the front dashboard of her Expedition.

Investigators learned Reed was last seen in Milan and York Township, as she had stopped in those areas and asked for directions several times. She has connections to the Milan area and Mississippi.

In addition, Reed suffers from dementia and needs medicine for her high blood pressure. Anyone with information is asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or anonymously at 734-973-7711.