Authorities search for person who abandoned newborn kittens outside Eastpointe motel

Authorities say an individual abandoned five newborn kittens outside a motel on Wednesday in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Eastpointe police's animal control division shared a surveillance video on social media showing a woman walking to a room on the second floor at the Eastland Motel on Gratiot Avenue. The video showed the woman putting down a blue box in front of the room door before walking away.

In an update on Thursday, police said a rescue partner took in the kittens, but they are now searching for their mother and the individual who abandoned them.

"If you have any information about the person responsible, please reach out. It's crucial to hold accountable those who neglect their responsibilities for these innocent lives," police said. "Let's come together as a community to spread the word and help find the person responsible to teach them this is not how animals are to be treated."