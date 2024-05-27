Watch CBS News
Body of Detroit-area man, 23, recovered in Belleville Lake

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Van Buren Public Safety says it has recovered the body of a 23-year-old man who disappeared underwater in Belleville Lake.

Authorities say dispatch received a call about the Van Buren Township man at about 3:50 p.m. on Monday. They say he was with three other family members who had docked their boat on Firecracker Island.

One of the family members was unable to rescue the man.

The dive team was called to the area and found him in about 11 feet of water.

