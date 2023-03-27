Authorities: No injuries in carbon dioxide leak at McDonald's in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department investigated after a carbon dioxide alarm was activated Monday at a McDonald's restaurant in Lapeer.

At about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, March 27, the fire department was dispatched to the Mcdonald's at 486 S. Main St. for a carbon dioxide (CO2) alarm.

Crews arrived at the McDonald's at about 1:14 p.m., and an investigation revealed a slow leak in the CO2 storage and distribution system.

"The building was ventilated, and CO2 levels were brought below the danger threshold," said the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department. "Restaurant management was instructed to contact their CO2 repair technicians to have the system repaired."

The fire department crew closed the McDonald's during the investigation to ensure the safety of employees and customers, but it was scheduled to reopen after the approval of the restaurant's management team.

"We remind businesses with CO2 storage and distribution to have code approved CO2 detection systems within their building and to have the system tested at least annually," said the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department. "This incident is a perfect example of how a CO2 detection system can alert you prior to dangerous levels accumulating.