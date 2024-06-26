Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities alerting residents about steering wheel, air bag thefts in Detroit suburb

/ CBS Detroit

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories
Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in a suburb of Detroit are notifying residents and community members about recent steering wheel and airbag thefts.

The Fraser Department of Public Safety received several reports of similar thefts this past weekend. 

In each case, all of the vehicles targeted were Chevrolet Malibus.

Owners of Malibus are advised to keep their doors locked, windows rolled up and a close eye on their vehicles. They are also encouraged to park their vehicles in areas with ample foot traffic.

Community members are encouraged to always be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the indicents or who needs assistance is encouraged to contact SERSA Dispatch at 586-777-6700.

CBS Detroit Intern Michael Soverinsky contributed to this article. 

First published on June 26, 2024 / 11:13 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.