Authorities alerting residents about steering wheel, air bag thefts in Detroit suburb

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in a suburb of Detroit are notifying residents and community members about recent steering wheel and airbag thefts.

The Fraser Department of Public Safety received several reports of similar thefts this past weekend.

In each case, all of the vehicles targeted were Chevrolet Malibus.

Owners of Malibus are advised to keep their doors locked, windows rolled up and a close eye on their vehicles. They are also encouraged to park their vehicles in areas with ample foot traffic.

Community members are encouraged to always be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the indicents or who needs assistance is encouraged to contact SERSA Dispatch at 586-777-6700.

CBS Detroit Intern Michael Soverinsky contributed to this article.