Auburn Hills second most dangerous city for crashes in Michigan, data shows
New data examining the top 20 most dangerous cities in Michigan for crashes found that one Metro Detroit city ranked second.
Michigan Auto Law identified cities based on 2024 per-capita crash data, with at least 500 crashes in a single year and a population of 10,000 or more. According to the law firm, Auburn Hills ranked No. 2 with 509 crashes per 10,000 residents.
The most dangerous city is Walker in Kent County, with 546 crashes per 10,000. Other Metro Detroit cities on the list include Romulus, Southfield, Ypsilanti, Hazel Park, Springfield Township, Detroit, Plymouth Township and Madison Heights.
"The goal of this report is to help drivers stay informed and safe," said Steve Gursten, president and attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "We want drivers to make informed decisions about where they drive and to know when they need to be especially careful and vigilant behind the wheel."
20 most dangerous Michigan cities for crashes
- Walker, Kent County: 546 crashes per 10,000 residents (25,921 population)
- Auburn Hills, Oakland County: 509 crashes per 10,000 residents (26,047 population
- Emmet Township, Calhoun County: 492 crashes per 10,000 residents (11,755 population)
- Traverse City, Grand Traverse County: 487 crashes per 10,000 residents (15,782 population)
- Romulus, Wayne County: 477 crashes per 10,000 residents (24,652 population)
- Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County: 443 crashes per 10,000 residents (19,916 population)
- Grandville, Kent County: 435 crashes per 10,000 residents (17,094 population)
- Southfield, Oakland County: 430 crashes per 10,000 residents (76,874 population)
- Benton Township, Berrien County: 426 crashes per 10,000 residents - (14,105 population)
- Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County: 415 crashes per 10,000 residents (20,150 population)
- Flint Township, Genesee County: 407 crashes per 10,000 residents (30,962 population)
- Hazel Park, Oakland County: 389 crashes per 10,000 residents (15,064 population)
- Cascade Township, Kent County: 385 crashes per 10,000 residents (20,172 population)
- Springfield Township, Oakland County: 384 crashes per 10,000 residents (14,967 population)
- Detroit, Wayne County: 376 crashes per 10,000 residents (645,705 population)
- Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County: 373 crashes per 10,000 residents (73,290 population)
- Mundy Township, Genesee County: 369 crashes per 10,000 residents (15,416 population)
- Niles Township, Berrien County: 365 crashes per 10,000 residents (14,300 population)
- Plymouth Township, Wayne County: 362 crashes per 10,000 residents (27,191 population)
- Madison Heights, Oakland County – 359 crashes per 10,000 residents (28,626 population)