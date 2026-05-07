Auburn Hills second most dangerous city for crashes in Michigan, data shows

New data examining the top 20 most dangerous cities in Michigan for crashes found that one Metro Detroit city ranked second.

Michigan Auto Law identified cities based on 2024 per-capita crash data, with at least 500 crashes in a single year and a population of 10,000 or more. According to the law firm, Auburn Hills ranked No. 2 with 509 crashes per 10,000 residents.

The most dangerous city is Walker in Kent County, with 546 crashes per 10,000. Other Metro Detroit cities on the list include Romulus, Southfield, Ypsilanti, Hazel Park, Springfield Township, Detroit, Plymouth Township and Madison Heights.

"The goal of this report is to help drivers stay informed and safe," said Steve Gursten, president and attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "We want drivers to make informed decisions about where they drive and to know when they need to be especially careful and vigilant behind the wheel."

20 most dangerous Michigan cities for crashes