Auburn Hills police release 22-year-old man held after Great Lakes Crossing shooting

A man who was held as a suspect after Saturday's shooting at a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, has been released from custody.

The Auburn Hills Police Department said on Tuesday that the 22-year-old man was released from the Oakland County Jail, pending further investigation. The shooting erupted about 5:20 p.m. in the food court area at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, resulting in the evacuation of the mall and early closing of the shopping center that night.

One person died, and another person was injured, in the aftermath of the shooting.

"Our initial investigation revealed that the shooter and the deceased male were involved in an altercation earlier inside the food court bathroom," the Auburn Hills Police Department said in the follow-up report.

After that altercation took place, the man who was later fatally shot and another man saw the shooter in the food court commons and attacked the shooter. Witnesses said chaos quickly escalated.

"A physical altercation between the shooter and the two males occurred when the shooting happened," police said. "There were no additional reports of injuries or other shooters. There is no active threat to the public at this time. This was an isolated, tragic incident."

In the meantime, the case was sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Agencies that assisted on the call included the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Auburn Hills Fire Department.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that can assist in the investigation call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.

The above video originally aired on July 11, 2026.