Auburn Hills police searching for jewelry store "smash and grab" suspects at Great Lakes Crossing

Police are seeking tips to help solve a "smash and grab" style jewelry theft at Helzberg Diamond Outlet in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The jewelry store is among the shops at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Baldwin Road.

The Auburn Hills Police Department said 911 calls were placed about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, saying that two men had used hammers to smash jewelry displays and then reached in to steal merchandise.

Helzberg Diamond Outlet at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, was the target of a "smash and grab" theft on July 13, 2026. Police provided these security images as they sought tips on the case. Auburn Hills Police Department

The mall is normally open until 9 p.m., closing at 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to its website. The mall had reopened on Sunday after a shooting at the food court on Saturday night.

After grabbing the jewelry, the two men ran out of the mall.

The suspects did not assault or threaten the employees during the theft, police said.

Video images and eyewitness accounts describe the men as appearing to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and of a thin build. One man wore a dark-colored jacket, a white shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes. The second man wore a light gray hoodie, orange shorts and white shoes. He was also carrying a camouflage-pattern backpack.

Detectives from the Auburn Hills Police continue to investigate the case. Officers ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that can assist officers contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.