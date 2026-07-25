Teenager dead, another criticially injured after ATV crashes into SUV in Monroe County

A teenager is dead and another is critically hurt after an all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed into the side of an SUV in Summerfield Township, Michigan, early Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a driver was backing a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse out of a driveway onto Bacon Road when a Honda TRX250 struck it. The collision was reported at 5:03 a.m.

The two teens on the ATV, identified as 14-year-old Harvey Wayne Richards and 17-year-old Ethan Lee Kitts, were ejected from it as a result of the crash, the sheriff's office said. According to officials, neither was wearing a helmet at the time.

Richards, from Dundee, Michigan, died at the scene, law enforcement said. Kitts, of Petersburg, Michigan, was taken to the hospital, where he was in critical condition late Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office added that the ATV didn't have a functioning headlight and was not "authorized for roadway use."

Neither the driver of the Traverse nor an individual in the front seat of the vehicle were injured in the incident.

As of Saturday morning, the investigation into the collision is ongoing.