Attorney of Michigan man arrested in "potential terrorist attack" says plot never existed

The attorney of one of the Michigan individuals suspected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of being involved in planning an attack over Halloween weekend is pushing back against law enforcement allegations.

On Friday, five Metro Detroit males were detained, ranging in age from 16 to 20. Attorney Amir Makled says two of them have been released from custody.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the plot was "not well formed" and that there "was no concrete plan for an attack."

"There's absolutely no plot. There's never even been an inclination of a plot," Makled said.

He says his 20-year-old client from Dearborn, Michigan, whose home was raided by the FBI, is innocent.

"He knows he did nothing wrong, and he knows he's not part of a terrorist plot or a cell, and there's nothing that he ever planned or wanted to do, or impose any harm on any member of the community at any point," Makled said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted the following statement on X on Friday:

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend."

In response, Makled said, "The comments that came out of Washington, D.C., with these broad strokes and then complete radio silence with very vague announcements of some sort of thwarted terrorism act or mass casualty event, we have no idea where they're coming from, because the facts that I've investigated in this case amount to none of that. Zero."

The FBI indicated it had been monitoring an online discussion.

"My client is a gamer who plays video games, as do most American teenagers, and the group that's involved here played the game Fortnite. And so what this online chatter that the FBI has spoken about, I have no idea," Makled said. "They may have been in certain chat rooms or in talking among themselves, but for me to guess as to what they suspected or what the government looked at, and perhaps was spooked about in terms of a pumpkin day event that they had referenced, whether that they thought that could have been code for something else, I have no idea. It's all speculation."

Makled says he hasn't seen the FBI's evidence.

"This leads to and fuels the Islamophobia that is going on in our country. It adds to the extreme conversations that are happening on the internet, and it hurts the Arab and Muslim community, and the Michigan Community," Makled said.

The group was also allegedly seen at a gun range recently.

"If they're exercising their First Amendment rights of getting information of world events or anything of that nature on the internet, or they're exercising their Second Amendment rights of, you know, purchasing firearms legally or shooting at a gun range, none of that is illegal in and of itself," Makled said.

He said on Sunday afternoon that no federal charges have been filed against any of the suspects.

"They've been cooperative with law enforcement, they've made statements, they've allowed their electronic devices to be forensically analyzed, they're maintaining their innocence, and at this point, we'll have to just wait and see what comes out of the charges, if any ever show up," Makled said.

Law enforcement told CBS News on Friday that the males arrested were inspired by a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard who was arrested in May for allegedly planning an ISIS-inspired attack against a U.S. Army site in suburban Detroit.

Makled said, "There's zero connection to anybody from a former plan or some other young man that's talked to him. My clients don't know any of these other people that could have been charged in other plots or other federal crimes."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the FBI office in Detroit for comment.