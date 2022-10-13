Attorney General Dana Nessel partners with Michigan Humane to prosecute animal abuse cases

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a partnership with Michigan Humane to help investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse.

Charges against 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren was accused of running an organized dog fighting ring.

The department and Michigan Humane allege he used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, breeding, and selling. Warren faces three counts of animal fighting, and one count of possessing fighting animals and equipment, both four-year felonies. Each charge prohibits possessing or owning an animal for five years.

Large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings and similar operations require "exceptional resources" for investigation and prosecution, and the Department will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane and its agents in pursuit of perpetrators.

Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper said in a release, "Animal cruelty isn't an animal issue. It is a human issue. The partnership between Michigan Humane and the Michigan Attorney General's Office will strengthen our ability to address animal cruelty towards creating healthier and safer communities for everyone."