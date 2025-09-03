Attempted robbery, shooting leaves victim critically injured, Hamtramck police say

Man arrested in Hazel Park double murder; Powerball jackpot climbs; and more top stories

Police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery in Hamtramck, Michigan, and have asked the public for information in the case.

The attempted robbery happened about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Grayling Street, the Hamtramck Police Department reported.

During the altercation, the suspect fired one round that struck the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to work on the case and ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280.