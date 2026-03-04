2 adults, 1 teen, arrested in attempted drug smuggling scheme at Michigan prison

An attempted drug smuggling scheme that included methamphetamine found in the prison yard at Newberry Correctional Facility in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is under investigation.

Two Kalamazoo men were placed into custody at the Luce County Jail as a result of this investigation, the Michigan State Police said. A 16-year-old male from Battle Creek was also apprehended.

State police said the prison staff contacted them on Feb. 28 to report a possible smuggling attempt. Troopers set up surveillance and noticed suspicious activity involving a vehicle and multiple individuals.

As the investigation continued, prison staff found a package inside the prison yard that included about 100 grams of methamphetamine and four ounces of THC wax.

The two men who were arrested each are facing charges of controlled substance-delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, controlled substance-delivery or manufacture of marijuana, bringing contraband into a prison and contributing to the delinquency of a child, troopers said.

The teenager has been charged with smuggling contraband into a prison, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver THC, troopers said.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), the Luce County Sheriff's Office and the Newberry Correctional Facility staff assisted Michigan State Police on the investigation.

The Newberry Correctional Facility in Newberry is a Michigan Department of Corrections site for men aged 18 and older. The facility can house about 1,100 prisoners. The on-site security includes a buffer fence, double chain-link fences and electronic detection systems, the corrections department says.