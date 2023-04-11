Atlanta Dream selects University of Michigan's Leigha Brown in 2023 WNBA draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Atlanta Dream selected University of Michigan guard Leigha Brown with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft Monday night.

A fifth-year player, Brown was selected in the second round of the draft. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the top overall pick.

Brown finished her final season at Michigan as one of four players nationally to average at least 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, earning All-Big Ten first-team honors.

Brown is the eighth Michigan player all time to be taken in the WNBA draft and reunites with her former Wolverine teammate and 2022 second-round pick Naz Hillmon in Atlanta.