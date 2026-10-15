Assistant football coach at Detroit school charged in shooting of 7-year-old, mother

An assistant football coach at a Detroit high school faces assault with intent to murder, home invasion and related charges in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child and her mother.

Aaron Matthew Wright, 32, of Detroit, is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday afternoon in the 36th District Court in Detroit, on 17 felony counts that resulted from the altercation, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shooting happened on Monday in the 8000 block of Farnsworth Street.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says the incident appeared to stem from an argument over a group of young children, ages 7 and 8, who had been fighting earlier in the day. Police learned that the father of one of the children involved went to an apartment and confronted a woman there.

A shooting occurred during the altercation. The shot fired went through the woman's arm before it struck her daughter in the shoulder. Neighbors provided immediate assistance, and both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Detroit police made an arrest on Tuesday.

"This is beyond outrageous," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said about the case. "When in the world did it become okay for an adult to introduce a firearm into an argument between two young children?

"The defendant we are charging today with 17 counts is an assistant football coach at a Detroit high school," Worthy added. "Let that sink in. He decides, allegedly, to settle this dispute with his daughter by going to the home of the other child and shooting her and her mother. We will make sure that the only football games he is involved in the future is as a spectator watching it on a TV screen."

The list of charges includes assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge of a firearm in or at a building resulting in injury, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Detroit Public Schools Community District for comment.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 13, 2026.