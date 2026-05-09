4 arrested after individual injured in assault in Westland

Officials in Westland, Michigan, are investigating after four people were arrested in connection with an assault that left an individual injured early Friday, police said.

The Westland Police Department responded to the 32000 block of Manistee Court around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a man lying on the ground.

Responding law enforcement learned that the individual, whose details have yet to be disclosed by police, was assaulted. Officials said they were taken to the hospital with injuries that "appeared to be very serious."

Investigators tracked the people suspected in the assault to a location where they were believed to be hiding, according to police. Four were arrested at the location.

"All parties in this incident were acquainted with each other and there is no threat to the public stemming from this incident," police said in a news release on Friday.