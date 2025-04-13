Michigan State Police troopers use Taser to stop assault on woman

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

A 54-year-old man is in custody after Michigan State Police troopers used a Taser to stop an assault on a woman in Detroit early Sunday, officials say.

The troopers were waiting to meet with Detroit police around 2:30 a.m. when they heard shouting and arguing near the corner of Northwestern and Lawton streets.

Officials say the troopers saw the man holding a female against a vehicle, punching her in the face and strangling her. One of the troopers deployed a Taser to stop the alleged assault.

The man fell to the ground and was arrested, according to Michigan State Police. The female declined medical treatment.

Charges against the man are pending.