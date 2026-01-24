Law enforcement seeking suspect after 2 injured in assault at Monroe County home

State and local law enforcement are looking for a suspect after a woman and man were injured in an assault inside a London Township, Michigan, home early Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies around 4:11 a.m. responded to the home on the 12300 block of Townsend Road after one of its residents told a 911 dispatcher someone "forced" their way inside and stabbed an individual, officials said.

Law enforcement at the scene found a 28-year-old woman with several cuts on her body, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken to the hospital where she was in stable condition on Saturday. A 30-year-old man who suffered minor injuries during the assault was treated at the scene.

The sheriff's office, along with other local law enforcement the Michigan State Police, were searching the area for the suspect on Saturday morning.

"Detectives are actively trying to confirm the identity of the suspect as well as the type of vehicle driven to and from the scene," the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, the incident "does not appear" to be random.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7530. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.