Asian longhorned ticks confirmed to be in Michigan, eight years after first seen in U.S.

The first detection of Asian longhorned ticks has been confirmed in Michigan, with state officials urging livestock owners to be on the alert for the pest.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued that report Friday, explaining that two Asian longhorned tick nymphs – a younger stage of the insect – were found through tick surveillance efforts at Grand Mere Stat Park in Berrien County.

Calvin University researchers sent the specimens to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Laboratories, who confirmed the Asian longhorn connection on Wednesday. Calvin University research students have been studying the ecology and distribution of ticks in West Michigan since 2020, working with others at Michigan State University.

This species, scientific name Haemaphysalis longicornis, is native to east Asia and was first detected in the United States in 2017. The light brown tick is similar in appearance to other tick species. It has since spread to 21 other states, including Indiana and Ohio.

The agriculture department said while this tick can potentially carry disease to a variety of mammals and birds, "the impact to livestock (specifically cattle) is a major concern."

The ticks can lay up to 2,000 eggs at a time; and a tick infestation on an animal can cause physical stress and blood loss.

To prevent and alleviate problems, livestock owners are asked to regularly check their animals for ticks, follow any recommended veterinary treatment, and keep pastures clear of brush.