Police looking for arsonist caught setting fire in Detroit apartment building

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division — a joint task force between the Detroit Police and Fire Departments — is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the person responsible for an arson.

The suspect is observed on surveillance video in the early morning hours of June 9 inside an apartment complex located in the 9300 block of East Jefferson, authorities say.

An arsonist was caught on video setting fire inside an apartment building in Detroit. Detroit Fire Investigation Division

The suspect is caught on video entering the apartment building, wearing a dark blue or purple hooded jacket, distinct red pants with a white pattern and sandal-type shoes, police say.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, who appears to be holding a tablet.

The suspect makes a concerted effort to hide his face when cameras are present, authorities say. Detroit Fire Investigation Division

The suspect is observed on the second floor of the apartment building pouring an ignitable liquid on the floor, outside of an occupied apartment unit, before lighting the liquid on fire while hiding in a stairway, according to police.

Authorities say that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division is offering a reward and says that tipsters can remain anonymous.

To report any information about this person's identity, call the Detroit Police Department's Fire Investigation Division at 313-596-2940. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you may call the arson tip line at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can also submit a tip by emailing arsontips@detroitmi.gov.