Arrests made in Los Angeles shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, sources say

Arrests have been made in connection with the May shooting death of the former "General Hospital" actor, Johnny Wactor, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case told CBS Los Angeles Thursday.

It is not yet known exactly how many people have been arrested as official details are pending. The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation.

The arrests come just days after Wactor's friends and family gathered at a downtown Los Angeles news conference to plead for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for the actor's death.

At an Aug. 13 news conference, Micah Parker pleads for the public's help to identify the suspects involved in the shooting death of Johnny Wactor. KCAL News

The former "General Hospital" star, 37, was fatally shot on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles. He had just finished his bartending shift and was walking to his car on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard when he was shot and killed by suspects as they were attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

A little over a week ago, LAPD detectives released still security images of three suspects and a vehicle in connection with Wactor's killing as they renewed their calls for information.

Frustration had been building among Wactor's family, friends and community members as months went by without any information about the three suspects, leaving the killing unsolved.

In June, Wactor's friend, Micah Parker, led a march in downtown Los Angeles to raise awareness of his friend's death.

"We want anyone with any information to come forward," Parker said.

Family and friends marched downtown Los Angeles in June to call on city leaders to address crime and to issue a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Johnny Wactor's killers. KCALNews

The group started their march near the shooting scene and continued to Los Angeles City Hall, where they speak out against violence and crime in L.A.

"We want our city leaders, the mayor, the [district attorney], city council to at least admit that we have a problem so that we can address it and move forward with safer streets," Parker said.

Two months later, at news conference on Tuesday, Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, continued pleas to the public, begging for information about her son's killer.

"I'm asking that anybody that knows anything, please come forward. It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they have been captured and convicted, and [with] the strongest penalty. So, I'm begging you, please call, please give them any information you know," Scarlett Wactor said.