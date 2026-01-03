Man killed, woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Westland on New Year's Day

A 61-year-old man is dead and a woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day in Westland, Michigan, according to police.

Officers responded on Thursday around 4 a.m. to a report of a male, later identified as the man, down on Grand Traverse Street near Belding Court. Police said the man was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene.

According to officials, paramedics and the officers attempted life-saving measures on the Westland man before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash haven't been disclosed by police.

The suspected driver, identified by police as a 37-year-old Westland woman, was arrested at her home "a short time" after the incident, officials said.

She is charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with one count each of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, law enforcement said.

According to police, a probable cause conference for her is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.