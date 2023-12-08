Armed suspect arrested after barricading inside Detroit home
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armed man barricaded himself inside a home after shots were fired, the Detroit Police Department said.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lambert Street and Helen Street in Detroit.
The suspect was arrested without incident.
No one was hurt and there is no further information at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.