Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside Detroit home
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home, the Detroit Police Department said.
The incident started around 1 p.m. on Dec. 13, stemming from a possible domestic violence situation in the 6500 block of Bewick, police said.
The man had a high-powered rifle, according to authorities.
After negotiations, he was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
