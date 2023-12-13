Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside Detroit home

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home, the Detroit Police Department said.

The incident started around 1 p.m. on Dec. 13, stemming from a possible domestic violence situation in the 6500 block of Bewick, police said.

The man had a high-powered rifle, according to authorities.

After negotiations, he was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.