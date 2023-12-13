Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside Detroit home

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023 03:54

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home, the Detroit Police Department said. 

The incident started around 1 p.m. on Dec. 13, stemming from a possible domestic violence situation in the 6500 block of Bewick, police said. 

The man had a high-powered rifle, according to authorities. 

After negotiations, he was taken into custody. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on December 13, 2023 / 2:21 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.