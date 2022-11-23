Watch CBS News
Arkansas couple arrested in Michigan after police seize hundreds of stolen items

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A couple from Arkansas was arrested in northern Michigan, and stolen property was seized, according to Michigan State Police.

On Monday, Nov. 21, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee.

According to MSP, hundreds of items of stolen property were seized.

The items were stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac, and Ludington.

The suspects are a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who arrived in Michigan on Nov. 6 in a vehicle that was stolen in Arkansas.

They are lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on retail fraud charges. 

