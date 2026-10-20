Archdiocese of Detroit anticipates loss of 90 priests over the next decade

The Archdiocese of Detroit is now in round two of a massive restructuring process that could change where Catholics across the region attend Mass.

After more than 40,000 people took part in listening sessions and more than 17,000 survey responses came in, church leaders say that feedback has already reshaped every original proposal.

"In one way or another, 100% of the models that were initially proposed have changed. Sometimes it's a minor change, sometimes it's a completely new model that has emerged," said Reverend Mario Amore, executive director of parish renewal for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Amore says the feedback included practical concerns, such as proximity between churches, parking, building capacity and parishes that already work together.

But those preferences are being weighed against some much bigger numbers.

The Archdiocese expects to have almost 90 fewer priests over the next decade and says it is also facing $94 million in unfunded building maintenance costs.

"What's really difficult to hear, but what is true, is that the church is not a museum. We're not in the business of keeping buildings open, just for the sake of keeping buildings open," said Amore.

That means some of the most consequential decisions are still ahead, including which church sites will continue to hold Sunday Mass and exactly how parishes will be grouped going forward.

The feedback process is also changing in this round.

Instead of conducting another general public survey, priests and key parish leaders will gather input locally, with one response from each parish sent back to the archdiocese.

"We'll review that feedback and then begin making any changes that need to be made to the current models that we have. Ultimately, one model will emerge," said Amore.

The final plan is expected to be revealed in April 2027, with implementation beginning July 1.