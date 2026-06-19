Arborist killed by falling tree branch is Michigan's 17th workplace death of 2026

A 52-year-old arborist died after being struck in the head by a falling tree branch in Edwardsburg, Michigan, earlier this week, officials said.

On June 15, the arborist was sitting on a log when a branch from a nearby tree fell and hit the victim in the head, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

No further information was released.

MIOSHA reports that the farm worker's death is the 17th workplace death in 2026 and the fifth in 30 days. On June 6, a 23-year-old farm worker died after an off-road vehicle rolled and pinned them to the ground in the Upper Peninsula. The farm worker was driving on a country road in an off-road vehicle, transporting newborn livestock from one farm to another location, when the victim attempted to turn at an intersection and rolled the vehicle, pinning the victim to the ground.

There were 45 workplace-related deaths in Michigan investigated by MIOSHA in 2025.