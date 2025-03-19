Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Washington Township

Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene early Wednesday for a blaze at an apartment complex in Macomb County, Michigan.

The fire scene, on near 27 Mile Road and Van Dyke Road in Washington Township, was in the same building where a fire happened earlier in the week, Washington Township Fire Chief Brian Tyrell said. It was not clear whether a rekindle was involved.

In the case of Wednesday's fire, reported at 6:20 a.m., four apartments were damaged with their residents displaced.

"The whole building is destroyed," the chief said.

There were no reports of any injuries among the residents. One firefighter developed a muscle strain in his lower back.

Bruce Township, Rochester Township, Rochester City, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township and Macomb Township fire departments all assisted Washington Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit also is involved, and the drone team provided video imaging.