Another record-breaking year for Michigan food and agriculture exports

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the state's food and agriculture exports had another record-breaking year.

Officials say the state's food, agriculture and forest exports experienced an eight percent year-over-year growth for 2022.

In 2022, Michigan's food and agriculture exports totaled $2.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"For the second year in a row, Michigan's food and agriculture industry has set a new record - with exports totaling $2.7 billion in 2022," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The success of Michigan's agriculture industry is critical to expanding economic opportunities across our state while creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders. This is why we will continue to invest boldly in rural economic development and empowering farmers and agriculture businesses."

According to MDARD, the state continues to be one of the most agriculturally diverse states with exported products, including bulk soybeans, dried fruit, pickles and baked goods.

Processed foods were the highest total value of Michigan's exported food and agriculture products last year.

Here's a breakdown of top food and agriculture product exports in 2022:

Processed food products ($470 million)

Sugar beet, soybean, soybean residue, brewing waste and animal feed ($335 million)

Dairy products ($263 million)

Wood products ($247 million)

Edible meat products ($232 million)

"It's clear there is a strong consumer demand for delicious, reliable, and quality Michigan products across the world," said Jamie Zmitko-Somers, MDARD's Agriculture Development Division Director. "At MDARD, we're proud of our commitment to collaborating and partnering with our food and agriculture industry to ensure Michigan products are available worldwide. We're thrilled to see international tastebuds are seeking out food grown and processed in the Great Lakes State."