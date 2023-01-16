Anonymous supporter donates $500K to Metro Detroit canine rescue

(CBS DETROIT) - An anonymous supporter donated $500,000 to help Make a Difference Rescue secure a safe shelter for its dogs, but they need to match the donation to make the new shelter happen.

Make a Difference Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill canine rescue.

In a post on its Facebook page, officials at the rescue said the donation was offered strictly to purchase a new building (or property) for the rescue, and the donor is holding the funds until enough money is raised to make the purchase.

Here is the letter the rescue received from the donor:

"We wish to remain anonymous, but given the recent break-in, theft, and compromised safety of the dogs, we want to expedite our prior committed support to Make A Difference Rescue of $500,000.00. This donation is being offered now on an emergency basis. We are committed to a new no-kill shelter that will continue rescuing and helping Detroit's unwanted dog population. The City of Detroit needs more shelters to help more dogs and remove the remaining dogs running the streets or tied up on chains in the backyards. We challenge you to help Make A Difference help these precious animals, and match our donation. Events like this week should not occur, and there is no reason that we cannot collectively save and eliminate the stray dog population by securing a better shelter. Please help Make A Difference save more dogs, and keep them safe and protected by acquiring a new, better and secure facility for this shelter."

Anyone who would like to support the rescue and make a donation can do so by visiting here, or mailing a check to Make a Difference Rescue to PO Box 890, Birmingham, MI 48012.