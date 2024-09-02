Watch CBS News
Ann Arbor shooting leaves 23-year-old man in critical condition

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Ann Arbor early Sunday, police said. 

At about 3:10 a.m., officers responded to William and Maynard streets after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man who had been shot one time in the chest. 

They rendered aid, and then the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police say the suspect is believed to have left the area in a white sedan. The suspect is also described as a Black male in his 20s and was wearing a white shirt and black pants at the time of the shooting. 

This is not believed to have been a random incident, and police are investigating a motive. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or tips@a2gov.org

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

