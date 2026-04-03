Ann Arbor prepares for Final Four weekend celebrations

Aside from the Detroit Tigers' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, it's sure to be a Final Four showdown on Saturday, as Michigan takes on Arizona.

In Ann Arbor, fans are expected to be out in full force, rooting the team on.

"We are expecting a number of people out here, I would say thousands," said Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Jim Anuszkiewicz.

Police in Ann Arbor want all fans coming to town to celebrate this weekend to make smart decisions. They advise that when it comes to drinking alcohol, know your limit.

"You cannot walk around with open alcohol on a public street. If they[fans] have open alcohol, it has to be on private property," said Anuszkiewicz.

Similar to other big events in the city, it will be all hands on deck when it comes to police. Due to the crowds, some streets may be closed.

"Twenty minutes up until the game is when people just show up. Each game they've progressed through the tournament, people just started getting in earlier," said Parker Coe with The Grotto Ann Arbor.

Police say while it's a celebratory and busy time, it's best to plan ahead and make sure a trusted friend knows your plans. Bars and restaurants in the city are preparing for the influx of customers.

"Be safe and enjoy the game, it's pretty amazing we don't make a lot of final fours at Michigan," Coe said.

In Ann Arbor, authorities want everyone to respect the city.

"Sometimes we get sporadic fights that break out for whatever reason, but we have a specific plan to address those. So please, if you're going to do those kinds of activities, don't come to downtown Ann Arbor," Anuszkiewicz said.