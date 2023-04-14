Watch CBS News
Local News

Ann Arbor police investigating death of former oversight commissioner as homicide

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the death of a former oversight commissioner as a homicide. 

Officers conducted a welfare check on the 200 block of Chapin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. When they entered the residence, they discovered the body of Jude Walton, 51, a former commissioner of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission.

Police say Walton's death is being investigated as a homicide. 

Officials say Walton's family has been notified. 

There have been no arrests in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call AAPD at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.  

First published on April 13, 2023 / 9:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.