Ann Arbor police investigating death of former oversight commissioner as homicide

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the death of a former oversight commissioner as a homicide.

Officers conducted a welfare check on the 200 block of Chapin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. When they entered the residence, they discovered the body of Jude Walton, 51, a former commissioner of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission.

Police say Walton's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say Walton's family has been notified.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call AAPD at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.