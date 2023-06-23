Watch CBS News
Ann Arbor police investigating death of 56-year-old man as homicide

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ann Arbor police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old Ann Arbor man as a homicide. 

According to police, at around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an apartment at the 1000 block of Arbordale Road for a report of an unresponsive man found inside an apartment. 

When officers arrived, they found a man deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say the incident was not random and that a homicide investigation is ongoing. 

There have been no arrests made. 

If you have any information on this case, contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

