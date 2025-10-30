Police investigating antisemitic incident caught on camera at U of M Jewish Resource Center

Ann Arbor police are searching for a college-aged man who was captured on camera kicking the door of the University of Michigan Jewish Resource Center and then heard yelling antisemitic remarks about Jewish people and Israel.

The building wasn't damaged, and no one was injured. In August 2023, the same building was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

Police say the suspect is a White man, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 22 years old, with an average build and shaggy, light hair. He stands between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 11 inches tall. Police say the names "Jake" or "Jay" are heard in the surveillance footage.

A sign at the front of the Jewish Resource Center asks that other people seen in the surveillance video turn the suspect in to the police.

Following the incident, more than 150 Jewish students gathered outside the building to show that hate will not be tolerated.

"We want to feel supported, we want to feel safe, and we want to feel valued on campus, and with repeated offenses like this happening, it's a little hard to feel that way," said University of Michigan Jewish student Meyer Cusnir.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact AAPD at 734-794-6920, email tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness.