Former Ann Arbor nurse accused of helping ICE detainee flee hospital

A former Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital nurse is charged under a criminal complaint after she allegedly helped a man who was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to flee the hospital.

According to the eight-page complaint, 33-year-old Chloe Renae Freeman of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, is charged with instigating or assisting an escape, a misdemeanor. Trinity Health Michigan confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Freeman no longer works at the hospital.

The complaint alleges that on May 28, 2026, Freeman "knowingly" and "willfully" assisted in the man's escape when she removed his IV and escorted him to the ambulance bay. Security footage showed the man leaving the hospital at about 11:32 p.m.

The man, who is a citizen of Mexico and was said to be in the U.S. illegally, was brought to the hospital a few hours earlier after he attempted to flee from federal agents, tripped over a curb, and hit his face on the pavement, according to the complaint. The man had just completed a CT scan when the data showed that Freeman used her badge to enter the second-floor room.

Authorities have not been able to locate the man since his escape, according to the complaint.

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

In an interview with hospital officials on June 18, Freeman admitted to letting the man leave, claiming that she knew the man was an ICE custody patient, but did not believe that he was in custody because the federal agents were not with him in the CT room, according to the complaint.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Freeman's attorney for comment, but did not hear back.

The complaint states that the man was previously removed from the U.S. in December 2022 from Arizona. According to the complaint, the man had not obtained permission from the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission into the country before he was detained in Michigan.

The complaint states that on May 28, federal agents located the man near the intersection of Washtenaw Avenue and Pittsfield Boulevard in Ann Arbor, prompting him to flee.

After the man fell, federal agents contacted EMS when they noticed blood coming from his head and a small contusion, according to the complaint. The complaint states that the arrest was "an administrative, non-criminal action made pursuant to process and authority issued under the laws of the United States."

According to the complaint, a CT technical operator told investigators that they were preparing to transport the man back to his room after his CT scan when two nurses, including Freeman, told the operator to keep the man there. Freeman later returned to the CT room, according to the complaint.

Freeman said in her interview that she did not agree with separating families and that she knew she was "going to set him free," according to the complaint. Freeman also acknowledged that the man could have died due to his injuries.