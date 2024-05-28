Ann Arbor moves forward with $19 million plan to make parks more accessible

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Ann Arbor City Council recently approved a proposal to make parks more accessible for people with disabilities.

The city's Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan aims to remove physical barriers to improve park access.

The plan was first introduced during its development phase in 2022 but was officially approved by the city council earlier this month.

"This report has given us the opportunity to really take a holistic look at our park system and how we can ensure that we are accessible and inclusive to all Ann Arbor residents," said Ann Arbor parks manager Josh Landefeld.

As part of the plan, the city hired Austin, Texas-based Altura Solutions to gather community feedback to understand the park's shortfalls that need to be addressed.

"We've made a commitment to pave, I think, four to five paths throughout the (Barton) nature area so people can experience those without going over a gravel or a dirt path, or if roots are coming up, there are trip hazards," said the city's landscape architect Adam Fercho.

The city also hired a full-time ADA coordinator in the fall and an ADA liaison for the parks in January.

Park officials tell CBS Detroit that $19 million worth of barriers have been identified in the plan.

The city has allotted 30 years to complete the work, and projects range in size.

"One project on a smaller level, for instance, is we have a swing here," said Fercho at the entrance to Fuller Park. "And there's not a route that's sidewalk that's accessible, so right now we're having people traverse over lawn, which does not meet that requirement."

As part of the ADA transition plan, officials said they are also trying to maximize existing improvement projects within the park to include ADA-friendly updates.