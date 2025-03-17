Watch CBS News
Ann Arbor home vandalized, spray-painted with "Free Palestine" graffiti

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor police are investigating after words like "No Honor in Genocide" and others were spray-painted on a home over the weekend. 

Police say a home in the 2000 block of Londonderry Road was spray-painted with the words "Free Palestine, "Divest" and "No Honor in Genocide" on the front of the house. An object was also thrown through a bedroom window. 

No one was injured in the incident. Police believe the vandalism happened between 9 p.m. March 15 and 8 a.m. March 16. 

Ann Arbor police are working alongside other local, state and federal agencies on the investigation. 

Officials are not releasing information on the victim. 

Anyone with information on the incident, or who has surveillance video of the area, is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or submit a tip by emailing tips@a2gov.org or through AAPD's silent witness at aapd.a2gov.org/silentwitness.

