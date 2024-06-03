Ann Arbor offers residents free tool to monitor water consumption

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Ann Arbor is helping residents understand their water usage with a free online tool called AquaHawk.

It is designed to help customers monitor their water consumption and the potential cause of a spike in their water bills.

"This great tool not only allows people to see their water consumption — it allows them to set up personalized alerts so they can see," said Ann Arbor public services communications specialist Robert Kellar. "For example, if they set a limit for themselves about how much water they're using, they'll get an alert telling them they're reaching that limit."

While he said feedback has been positive, officials hope more residents will use the tool to better understand their water usage and when there may be a problem.

"It can detect if you have a leak or a possible leak in your system, which is really important," said Kellar. "People in Ann Arbor sometimes go away on vacation. You may not notice a small leak, but over time the system can help detect that and let you know."

In general, if you suspect a leak, look out for:

Drips in your faucet

Sounds of running water

Pools of water near indoor and outdoor appliances

Keeping your grass and garden watered can be another major factor in the cost of your bill.

According to city of Ann Arbor officials, when it comes to sprinklers:

Water during off-peak hours

Only water as needed

Reduce your lawn areas by placing mulch or planting native species

Allow lawn to go dormant during heat waves

Looking for ways to prevent your bill from increasing?

Some good water-saving practices include:

Turning off the tap when brushing your teeth

Taking shorter showers

Only washing full loads in the dishwasher and laundry machine

Reduce sprinkler use

Using drip irrigation in your garden