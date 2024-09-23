Ann Arbor considers new "right to sit" law for local workers

Proposed law in Ann Arbor would allow workers the "right to sit"

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A new law proposed by several Ann Arbor city council members would ensure that workers who stand all day can sit when it doesn't interfere with their job duties.

"This is something that is implemented at the state level in about 10 different states," said Ann Arbor City Councilwoman Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, who co-sponsored the law.

Ghazi Edwin said she was inspired to bring it to the council after her hairdresser, who had been experiencing back pain, was told by her employer she could not sit down during an appointment.

"My hairdresser explained that she would only be able to sit if she got a note from her doctor, but at the time, she didn't have health insurance," said Ghazi Edwin. "So, that started this research and exploration into the right to sit."

The law has been in the works for the past year and was introduced at the city council's Sept. 16 meeting, where many community members shared their experience working through pain on the job.

"It is undignified to be forced to stand when sitting doesn't interfere with job duties," said social work student and former restaurant employee Jessica Riley during public commentary.

Hairdresser Brittany Kelly said while her current salon allows her to sit when possible, previous employers weren't so understanding.

"When I first started doing hair, it was kind of frowned upon to sit while doing hair," said Kelly. "I mean, we usually stand on our feet all day."

Other service workers we spoke to said it's just par the course.

"I think that if you ask a lot of service industry people, it's kind of just our job," said Theresa Savisa, general manager and partner at Old Town Tavern. "We do this job because we like to be on our feet, we do this job because we like to run around and be busy and active. So yeah, it just kind of comes with the territory. And if you work at a good place, you will get a break, you'll have your moments."

Ardian Demiri is a cook and manager at Fleetwood Diner. During the busy lunch hour, his work seems nonstop, but he said he prefers it this way.

"Honestly, if I'm at work, I kind of always want to be doing something because if I'm not doing anything it just kind of makes time go by slow," said Demiri. "But we do get some downtime to the point where we get to chill out, have a meal. Get to recoup ourselves, really."

So, how would the "right to sit" law be enforced?

Ghazi Edwin said, "It would be enforced by, let's say someone has a violation, someone wants to sit, and it doesn't interfere with the duties of their job and their employer doesn't let them, they can file a discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission and they would be the enforcement body."

The law will go up for a vote at city council's regular meeting on Oct. 7.