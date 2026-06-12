University of Michigan graduate named among crew for Artemis III mission

NASA announced this week the four-man crew that will embark on the Artemis III mission, and one of those astronauts has ties to Michigan.

Mission specialist Andre Douglas, who served as a backup crew member for the recently completed Artemis II mission, received a master's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan in 2012, according to NASA.

Douglas will now join fellow astronauts Randy Bresnik, Luca Parmitano and Frank Rubio. Bresnik will serve as commander with Parmitano as the pilot.

The crew is expected to launch into Earth orbit in 2027 to test rendezvous and docking procedures with moon landers being built by SpaceX and Blue Origin before the U.S. sends astronauts back to the moon in 2028.

"To get an opportunity to serve in the Artemis program as someone who kind of just came in the door not too long ago, it's a huge honor," Douglas told CBS News.

According to NASA, Douglas was born in Miami and grew up in Virginia, graduating from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake. Douglas received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2008. After earning his master's degrees from U of M, Douglas later earned his doctorate in systems engineering from Georgia Washington University in 2021.

NASA selected Douglas to join the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class, and he reported for duty in 2022.

The Artemis III crew will carry out a mission similar to the Apollo 9 flight in 1969. During that time, three astronauts tested the spindly lunar excursion module in Earth orbit.

Note: The video above previously aired on June 9, 2026.