Ancestral human remains found during excavation in West Michigan, sheriff's office says

Authorities in Lake County, Michigan, say human remains found during an excavation project on Tuesday were determined to be ancestral.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that at about 3:58 p.m. on May 5, deputies responded to an area on South Star Lake Drive in Lake Township. Authorities say the medical examiner's office responded to the scene and confirmed the remains, which were then released to an anthropologist.

The sheriff's office says the area has reopened after being temporarily closed.

Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Lake County Emergency Management, Dietz House Moving Engineers Inc, Michigan State Police and the Lake Township Fire Department also assisted in the investigation.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.