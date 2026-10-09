Amish woman, her horse, killed after buggy struck by vehicle in Sanilac County, troopers say

A 22-year-old Amish woman was killed after a vehicle struck her horse-drawn buggy in Sanilac County, the Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. Thursday on Peck Road near Maple Valley Road in Flynn Township. Troopers said a 55-year-old man from North Branch reportedly fell asleep while driving his vehicle and struck the buggy.

The horse also died because of the collision, troopers said.

Other agencies that assisted on scene or with the investigation included the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, Brown City Police Department, Aspire EMS, Tri Hospital EMS and the Brown City Fire Department.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and community during this difficult time. Motorists are reminded to remain alert and attentive while driving. Even a momentary lapse in attention can lead to tragic and life‑altering consequences," state police said.

About 750 Amish people live in the Marlette area of Sanilac County, with about 1,000 living in the Cass City area of Sanilac/Tuscola/Huron counties, according to the Amish America website.