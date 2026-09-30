Amish teen dies in Sanilac County farming accident, state police say

A 16-year-old Amish boy died after a farming accident in Michigan's thumb area, the Michigan State Police said.

The accident happened about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Stimson Road in Sanilac County. Troopers from the Caro post learned that the teen was baling hay when one of the horses he was driving became spooked. The farm wagon flipped, overturned onto the teen and trapped him underneath.

First responders took the teen to a local hospital. He was then airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center. Despite those efforts, he did not survive the injuries.

The horses were not injured, and no one else was injured.

The investigation is continuing.

"The Michigan State Police extend our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," state police said.

About 650 people who are part of the Amish community live in Michigan's Sanilac County, according to the Amish Country Finder website.