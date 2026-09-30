Watch CBS News
Local News

Amish teen dies in Sanilac County farming accident, state police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A 16-year-old Amish boy died after a farming accident in Michigan's thumb area, the Michigan State Police said

The accident happened about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Stimson Road in Sanilac County. Troopers from the Caro post learned that the teen was baling hay when one of the horses he was driving became spooked. The farm wagon flipped, overturned onto the teen and trapped him underneath. 

First responders took the teen to a local hospital. He was then airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center. Despite those efforts, he did not survive the injuries. 

The horses were not injured, and no one else was injured. 

The investigation is continuing. 

"The Michigan State Police extend our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," state police said. 

About 650 people who are part of the Amish community live in Michigan's Sanilac County, according to the Amish Country Finder website.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue