FBI responds to American Airlines flight diverted to Detroit Metro Airport

The FBI has responded to an American Airlines flight that was diverted to Detroit Metro Airport Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

There was a "reported disturbance" aboard the diverted flight, the spokesperson said. Details about the disturbance have yet to be disclosed.

The Wayne County Airport Authority said members of its police department also responded to the flight at the Romulus-based airport.

An FBI spokesperson told CBS News Detroit in a statement that members of the agency are "conducting law enforcement activities" at the airport and that there is no threat to the public.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to American Airlines for more information.

This story is developing.