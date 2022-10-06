Amazon hiring 150,000 additional employees, Michigan positions available

(CBS DETROIT) - On Thursday, Amazon announced the creation of 150,000 positions. The company said the new roles will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time jobs.

There will be positions available across the country, but the company said Michigan is one of the states with the greatest number of open roles.

An Amazon representative told our station they will be hiring more than 2,600 employees in Metro Detroit with 3,500 new employees across the state. Locally, more than 1,000 of the new hires will receive sign-on bonuses of $1,000 and more than 700 will receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus, according to the company.

The new jobs will be in a diverse range of roles, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. The company said openings are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location, according to Amazon.

"Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles," said John Felton, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

More information can be found at www.amazon.com/apply