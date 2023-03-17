AMA Supercross Championship at Ford Field this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Supercross hits the Motor City this weekend. Practice and preparations are underway Friday morning, and the stage is set at Ford Field.

Racers had a chance to test out the track, and many took laps on their bikes. Many others also walked around it to get a look at the turns and terrain.

"We have great soil in Michigan, you know. It's that mixture of softness with a good base to it," says Eagle, Michigan native Jace Kessler.

Kessler, one of the racers this weekend, looks forward to performing in front of friends and family. He says he's done his own vetting of the track and is looking forward to participating.

"Just trying to feel out the dirt and see where I can push it, where I can't push it," said Kessler. "It always comes with its pros and cons out there, so you kind of get it dialed in and your full speed ahead from there."